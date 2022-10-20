BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in BlackLine by 14.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 67.2% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 16.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 13.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Barton Investment Management raised its stake in BlackLine by 0.6% during the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 615,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,566.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $201,160 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of BL stock opened at $55.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.16.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BL. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.55.

BlackLine Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.