Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in BOX by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,528,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,664,000 after purchasing an additional 582,752 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in BOX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,122,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,680,000 after buying an additional 34,446 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,518,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 616.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,133,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after buying an additional 975,613 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in BOX by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,093,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,783,000 after buying an additional 26,631 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $27.32 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.08 and a beta of 1.12.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $349,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,369,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,019.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,790 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.78.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

