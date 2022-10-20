Insider Buying: Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Insider Purchases C$15,265.00 in Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) insider Glenn Pountney bought 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$15,265.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,521,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,374,245.

Glenn Pountney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 13th, Glenn Pountney bought 10,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$4,300.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Glenn Pountney bought 1,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$410.00.

Mirasol Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

MRZ opened at C$0.43 on Thursday. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a current ratio of 14.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.25 million and a P/E ratio of -4.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.61.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

