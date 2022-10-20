Michael Amoroso Sells 11,006 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) CEO Michael Amoroso sold 11,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $14,527.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,426.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $146.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.51. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 247.31% and a negative return on equity of 100.00%. The company had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 9.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 200,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 144.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 39,043 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,802,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,281,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 259.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,936 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTIL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

