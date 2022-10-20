Michael Amoroso Sells 11,006 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) CEO Michael Amoroso sold 11,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $14,527.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,426.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Precision BioSciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $146.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.51. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72.
Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 247.31% and a negative return on equity of 100.00%. The company had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision BioSciences
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTIL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.
About Precision BioSciences
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Precision BioSciences (DTIL)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.