Arizona State Retirement System Sells 58 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 17.7% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $558,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 27.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Credit Acceptance to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.00.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $419.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $505.30 and its 200-day moving average is $531.57. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $411.89 and a twelve month high of $703.27. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.14 by $1.78. The firm had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 42.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

