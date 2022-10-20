Insider Buying: Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Buys C$13,245.00 in Stock

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) Director Pierre Lépine purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,245.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 168,700 shares in the company, valued at C$446,886.30.
Shares of TSE DNG opened at C$2.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$102.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dynacor Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.51 and a 1-year high of C$3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.04.
Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.85 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynacor Group Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.
