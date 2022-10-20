Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $2,906,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $27.45 on Thursday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

CVB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.