Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA) Senior Officer Buys C$13,110.00 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2022

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LAGet Rating) Senior Officer R Michael Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.11 per share, with a total value of C$13,110.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$347,415.

R Michael Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 31st, R Michael Jones acquired 500 shares of Los Andes Copper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.00 per share, with a total value of C$7,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, R Michael Jones bought 500 shares of Los Andes Copper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,490.00.
  • On Monday, August 15th, R Michael Jones bought 400 shares of Los Andes Copper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,756.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 10th, R Michael Jones bought 500 shares of Los Andes Copper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,100.00.
  • On Thursday, July 21st, R Michael Jones bought 1,000 shares of Los Andes Copper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,125.00.

Los Andes Copper Stock Down 0.5 %

LA opened at C$13.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28. Los Andes Copper Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$8.62 and a twelve month high of C$17.73. The firm has a market cap of C$368.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.20.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through three segments: Mineral Exploration, Hydroelectric Project, and Corporate. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA)

Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.