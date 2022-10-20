The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) Major Shareholder Buys $12,640.00 in Stock

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $12,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,781,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bitnile Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 1,900 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $11,096.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 500 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $2,995.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 800 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $4,560.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 1,100 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $6,204.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 600 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $3,528.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 294 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $1,664.04.

On Friday, September 30th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 106 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $592.54.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 1,300 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $7,293.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 14,931 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $92,422.89.

On Thursday, September 15th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 900 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,543.00.

Singing Machine Trading Up 3.2 %

Singing Machine stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.96. The Singing Machine Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $14.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Singing Machine ( NASDAQ:MICS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter. Singing Machine had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.87%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Singing Machine stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Singing Machine as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Singing Machine

(Get Rating)

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

Featured Articles

