Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Affirm were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AFRM stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 11.87. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.
