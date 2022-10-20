Insider Buying: Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) Director Acquires C$11,360.00 in Stock

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Rating) Director John Martin Mirko acquired 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$11,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,948,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$955,851.84.

John Martin Mirko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 6th, John Martin Mirko bought 211,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,990.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, John Martin Mirko bought 11,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$990.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, John Martin Mirko bought 25,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,500.00.

On Monday, September 26th, John Martin Mirko bought 69,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,555.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, John Martin Mirko bought 60,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, John Martin Mirko bought 37,500 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,937.50.

On Thursday, September 15th, John Martin Mirko bought 500 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$52.50.

On Tuesday, September 13th, John Martin Mirko acquired 4,500 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$472.50.

On Tuesday, September 6th, John Martin Mirko bought 20,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,100.00.

On Friday, September 2nd, John Martin Mirko bought 32,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,360.00.

Rokmaster Resources Price Performance

CVE:RKR opened at C$0.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rokmaster Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$0.43.

About Rokmaster Resources

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

