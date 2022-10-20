Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Holdings Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,035,000 after purchasing an additional 108,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after purchasing an additional 410,594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,050,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,881,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,027,000 after purchasing an additional 111,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 0.6 %

AGO stock opened at $55.39 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

About Assured Guaranty

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

