Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,719,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,426,000 after purchasing an additional 238,059 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in PTC by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PTC by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in PTC by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PTC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $108.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.82. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total value of $122,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total value of $122,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,264,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,100 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,130. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

