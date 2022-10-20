Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,755 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Aramark worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARMK. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 108.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Aramark during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Aramark during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000.

ARMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aramark from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24. Aramark has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $39.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 72.13%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

