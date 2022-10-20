R Michael Jones Buys 800 Shares of Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA) Stock

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Rating) Senior Officer R Michael Jones bought 800 shares of Los Andes Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.00 per share, with a total value of C$11,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at C$271,600.

R Michael Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, R Michael Jones bought 1,000 shares of Los Andes Copper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.11 per share, with a total value of C$13,110.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, R Michael Jones bought 500 shares of Los Andes Copper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.00 per share, with a total value of C$7,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, R Michael Jones bought 500 shares of Los Andes Copper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.98 per share, with a total value of C$7,490.00.

On Monday, August 15th, R Michael Jones bought 400 shares of Los Andes Copper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.39 per share, with a total value of C$5,756.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, R Michael Jones bought 500 shares of Los Andes Copper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.20 per share, with a total value of C$7,100.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, R Michael Jones bought 1,000 shares of Los Andes Copper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.13 per share, with a total value of C$14,125.00.

Los Andes Copper Stock Down 0.5 %

CVE LA opened at C$13.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.56. Los Andes Copper Ltd. has a one year low of C$8.62 and a one year high of C$17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of C$368.24 million and a P/E ratio of -57.20.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile

Los Andes Copper ( CVE:LA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through three segments: Mineral Exploration, Hydroelectric Project, and Corporate. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

