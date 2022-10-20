R Michael Jones Buys 800 Shares of Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA) Stock

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2022

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LAGet Rating) Senior Officer R Michael Jones bought 800 shares of Los Andes Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.00 per share, with a total value of C$11,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at C$271,600.

R Michael Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, October 14th, R Michael Jones bought 1,000 shares of Los Andes Copper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.11 per share, with a total value of C$13,110.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 31st, R Michael Jones bought 500 shares of Los Andes Copper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.00 per share, with a total value of C$7,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, R Michael Jones bought 500 shares of Los Andes Copper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.98 per share, with a total value of C$7,490.00.
  • On Monday, August 15th, R Michael Jones bought 400 shares of Los Andes Copper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.39 per share, with a total value of C$5,756.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 10th, R Michael Jones bought 500 shares of Los Andes Copper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.20 per share, with a total value of C$7,100.00.
  • On Thursday, July 21st, R Michael Jones bought 1,000 shares of Los Andes Copper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.13 per share, with a total value of C$14,125.00.

Los Andes Copper Stock Down 0.5 %

CVE LA opened at C$13.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.56. Los Andes Copper Ltd. has a one year low of C$8.62 and a one year high of C$17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of C$368.24 million and a P/E ratio of -57.20.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through three segments: Mineral Exploration, Hydroelectric Project, and Corporate. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA)

Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.