Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 66,729 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,729 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,460,000 after acquiring an additional 162,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,959,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after acquiring an additional 641,444 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,487,000 after acquiring an additional 548,150 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 152,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,012,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,469,000 after acquiring an additional 49,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $23.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,571.43%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

