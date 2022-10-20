Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OFC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.02%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.