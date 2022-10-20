Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,094 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Flowers Foods worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLO. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 322.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843,744 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after buying an additional 450,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,862,000 after buying an additional 243,369 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,548,000 after buying an additional 252,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 36.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,617,000 after purchasing an additional 954,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

FLO opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.32.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 87.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.