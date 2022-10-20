SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Up 0.7 %

SigmaTron International stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SigmaTron International in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SigmaTron International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

