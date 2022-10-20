SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Up 0.7 %

SigmaTron International stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

About SigmaTron International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SigmaTron International in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SigmaTron International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.