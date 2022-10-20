Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.50.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

