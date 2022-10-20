Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QTNT. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35. Quotient has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,405,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,175.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 900,000 shares of company stock worth $175,000 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Quotient by 9,156.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 3,453,439 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Quotient by 4,136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,929,184 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quotient by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 1,776,154 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quotient by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 112,013 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

