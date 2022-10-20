ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CFRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group downgraded ContraFect from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink cut ContraFect from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

ContraFect Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $6.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Analysts expect that ContraFect will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ContraFect by 62.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ContraFect by 33.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

