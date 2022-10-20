Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ PLBC opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $179.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 36.69%.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Plumas Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.08%.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, EVP Bj North sold 7,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $234,724.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $533,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

