BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 510 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 510 ($6.16) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BP.B has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.04) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.34) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.70) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BP.B opened at GBX 169 ($2.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.32. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 1-year low of GBX 162 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 193 ($2.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 174.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 174.97.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

