Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of TWIN stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
