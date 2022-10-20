Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Twin Disc Price Performance

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twin Disc Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the first quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Twin Disc by 9.3% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 143,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Stories

