Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.80. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.24 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 560.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.