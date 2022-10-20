AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AXTI. TheStreet upgraded AXT from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BWS Financial cut their price objective on AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on AXT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.10.



Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. AXT has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $186.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.09.



AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. AXT had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AXT news, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AXT news, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $367,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock worth $933,100. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.



Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of AXT by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 123,436 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 947,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 112,496 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.





AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.



