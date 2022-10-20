Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance
OMEX stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $7.39.
Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Odyssey Marine Exploration
About Odyssey Marine Exploration
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.
