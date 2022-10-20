Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

OMEX stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $7.39.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Odyssey Marine Exploration

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMEX. 5th Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 9.7% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 238,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

