Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of TLK opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.