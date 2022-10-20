Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TLK opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 65.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 26.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 435.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

