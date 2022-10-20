James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.20.

JRVR opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. James River Group has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $39.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $840.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.34.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. James River Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $184.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in James River Group by 218.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

