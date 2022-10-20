Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of JAGX opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 652.35% and a negative return on equity of 486.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
