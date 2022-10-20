Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 652.35% and a negative return on equity of 486.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

