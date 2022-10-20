Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UE. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:UE opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.18). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $97.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Institutional Trading of Urban Edge Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,214,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,495,000 after acquiring an additional 132,069 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 32.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 89.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,967,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 213.8% during the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 594,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after buying an additional 404,733 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

