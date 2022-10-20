Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CDXS. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark set a $20.00 price target on Codexis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Codexis Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $326.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. Codexis has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $42.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $213,938.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,523.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $331,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,815,492.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $213,938.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 982,892 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,523.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,216 shares of company stock valued at $888,229. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,312,000 after buying an additional 204,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,885,000 after purchasing an additional 38,494 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Codexis by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,486,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,917,000 after purchasing an additional 543,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,899,000 after purchasing an additional 231,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Codexis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,758,000 after purchasing an additional 168,952 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Codexis

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Stories

