Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Gaia Price Performance

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.75. Gaia has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $11.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. Gaia had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Gaia will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gaia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Gaia by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

