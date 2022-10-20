Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Intevac Stock Down 2.3 %
Intevac stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $109.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.69.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 64.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intevac will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
