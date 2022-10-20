Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVACGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Intevac Stock Down 2.3 %

Intevac stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $109.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVACGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 64.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intevac will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Intevac by 19.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,266,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 362,884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intevac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26,482 shares during the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 690,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 1,365.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 184,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

