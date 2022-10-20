Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Acme United Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82. Acme United has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $38.68.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.77 million for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.10%.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Acme United

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other Acme United news, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $44,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Acme United news, Director Brian Barker acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $44,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,453 shares of company stock worth $77,581 and sold 2,543 shares worth $80,590. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Acme United by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acme United by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Acme United by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Acme United by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 128,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Acme United during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

