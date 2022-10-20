Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ATTO has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE:ATTO opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. Atento has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $60.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atento will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATTO. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Atento by 548.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its stake in Atento by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Atento by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Atento by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

