Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an underperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.86.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Performance

ESI stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,964 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $3,247,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 15.8% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,823,000 after acquiring an additional 300,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.