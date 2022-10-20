Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Trading 6.7% Higher

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.51 and last traded at $55.49. 19,111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,766,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Okta to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.36.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $186,662.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 446 shares in the company, valued at $26,487.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,068 shares of company stock worth $2,439,313 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Okta by 24.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Okta by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Okta by 1.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Okta by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Okta by 4.1% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.