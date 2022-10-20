10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Trading 6.5% Higher

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.81 and last traded at $28.54. 6,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,087,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

10x Genomics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.17.

Insider Activity

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $45,465.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,996.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $45,465.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,996.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $95,540.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 966,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,997,129.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,994 shares of company stock valued at $175,739. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 28.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

