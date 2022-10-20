Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $185.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $170.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TGT. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

Shares of Target stock opened at $155.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.22.

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Target by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in Target by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

