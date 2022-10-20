EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $165.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra raised EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.27.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $130.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.75. The company has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.50. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $147.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

