Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.67.

Sonova Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Sonova stock opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sonova has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $87.61.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

