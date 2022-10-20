GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading 6.5% Higher

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.05. 20,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,847,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

GoodRx Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GoodRx by 740.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,245,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after buying an additional 2,859,300 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth $18,926,000. Norwood Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth $12,049,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth $11,850,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth $3,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Articles

