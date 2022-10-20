Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $105.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $85.00. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.89.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $92.90 on Tuesday. Xylem has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $134.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 613.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

