Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Aneel Bhusri Sells 3,497 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Workday Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $146.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.82 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.68 and a 200-day moving average of $151.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Workday by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Workday by 68.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.40.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

