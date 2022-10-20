EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Raised to $65.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.99% from the company’s previous close.

EQT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. PETERS & COMPAN reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. EQT has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.41.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EQT by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

