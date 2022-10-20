Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) shot up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $19.87. 51,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,650,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Toast from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Toast to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.72.

Toast Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Toast had a negative return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 11,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $194,339.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,471.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 2,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $37,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,168,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,992,081.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 11,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $194,339.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,471.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,555,530 shares of company stock worth $39,784,088 in the last quarter. 20.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth $853,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at about $639,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 17.9% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 314,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 47,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

