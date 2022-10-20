John Jo Murphy Sells 5,270 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $121.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.37 and its 200-day moving average is $117.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a PE ratio of 85.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.66 and a 12-month high of $129.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after buying an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after buying an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 530.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,456,000 after buying an additional 9,388,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,181,877,000 after buying an additional 510,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,756,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,134,444,000 after buying an additional 372,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.23.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

