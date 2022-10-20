Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sells $313,113.92 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Workday Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $146.50 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.10 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.68 and a 200-day moving average of $151.67.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

